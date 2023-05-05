Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 51,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 48,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Europa Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 5.03.

About Europa Metals

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

