Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.83.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 6.5 %

Etsy stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 173.12% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Etsy by 10.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 291.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,979 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.