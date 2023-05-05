Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6-$16.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.65 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $203.54. 3,312,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.