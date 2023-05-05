Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.