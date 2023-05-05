Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-$3.39 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:EL traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $205.17. 472,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,248. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,473,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.58.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.