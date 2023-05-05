Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-$3.39 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EL traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $205.17. 472,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,248. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,473,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.58.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.