Estate Counselors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

CAH traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $83.14. 520,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

