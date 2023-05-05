Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 8,110 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

