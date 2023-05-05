Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 56,210 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3,427.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VBR traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,627. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.