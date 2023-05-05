Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,201. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $193.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

