Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

