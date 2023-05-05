Estate Counselors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,283,131. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

