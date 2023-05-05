Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 16,700 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 917,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,483. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.