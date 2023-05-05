Ergo Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00005267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $107.25 million and $227,013.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,537.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00300848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00535367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00066468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00407012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,922,681 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.