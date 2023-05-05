Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Up 8.6% Following Strong Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.45. 1,327,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 801,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.08. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$352.06 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

