Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.40. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 383,113 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 532,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

