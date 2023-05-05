Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $835.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $779.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $729.34 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $698.70 and a 200 day moving average of $677.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,379,347.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,379,347.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 78.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

