EOS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.10 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $100.72 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003313 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,169,873 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

