EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.