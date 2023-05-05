Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.49) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,892 ($23.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.99) to GBX 1,930 ($24.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Entain Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GMVHF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.72. 4,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. Entain has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

