Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,757.19

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Energi has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $7.19 million and $165,757.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,109,930 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

