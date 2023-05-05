Enerflex Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.
Enerflex Trading Up 5.7 %
EFX stock opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$689.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.33 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.3304647 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
