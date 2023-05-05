Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of EFXT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

