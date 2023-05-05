Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.43

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.43 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.77). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 152,311 shares changing hands.

Empresaria Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.13 million, a PE ratio of 892.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Empresaria Group alerts:

Empresaria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.