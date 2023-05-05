Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,061 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

