Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,871 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

CVX stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.