Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $322.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

