Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $8.76 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.84.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

