Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $355.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.89. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.