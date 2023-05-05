Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 3,706 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

CHRW stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.