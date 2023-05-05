Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 3,046 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

