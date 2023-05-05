Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $315.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.