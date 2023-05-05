Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given Maintains Rating at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.32. 2,427,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,540. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.