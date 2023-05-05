Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,761 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $485,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,194. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

