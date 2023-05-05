Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

