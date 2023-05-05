Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.12

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and traded as high as $42.83. Emera shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands.

EMRAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

