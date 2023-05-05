Electronic Arts (EA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $132.00 to $138.00.

5/2/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $141.00.

4/29/2023 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2023 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/21/2023 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2023 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2023 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $638,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,896 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

