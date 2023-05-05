Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,239 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

