Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 9.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.52. 648,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,799,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 52.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 313,759 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

