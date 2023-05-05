Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 63.55 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 31.16. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.60 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.80 ($1.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.96. The company has a market capitalization of £134.30 million, a P/E ratio of 644.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,120.94). 7.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

