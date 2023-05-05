Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Edison International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. 2,348,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,431. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edison International by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

