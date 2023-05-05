Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

