Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.04-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. Eaton also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2,880.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

