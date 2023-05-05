Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

