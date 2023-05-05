Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 627,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,563. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 74,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

