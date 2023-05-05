East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng Acquires 11,900 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.