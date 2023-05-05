Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 503,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.