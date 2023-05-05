E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.50.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of ETWO opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

