Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 182,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 97,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

