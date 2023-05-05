DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

DD stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 1,520,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

