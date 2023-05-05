DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

DD stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 1,520,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

