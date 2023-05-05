DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 1,601,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,703. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

